Gwinnett millage rate remains unchanged

The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners recently approved keeping the unincorporated property tax rate for 2021 at 14.71 mills, the same rate as 2020. The 2021 General Fund millage rate also remains at 6.95 mills.

Property taxes for special service districts and countywide levies for recreation and economic development also are unchanged from last year.



A mill is one dollar of tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value but the millage only applies to 40 percent of the property’s total valuation. Your tax bill is calculated by applying your property assessment multiplied by the millage, minus exemptions. Property tax bills also include school taxes and possibly city taxes.



To see the value you receive in County services plus an estimate of County, school, and applicable city taxes, please visit GCGA.us/TaxCalculator. You can also watch this video to learn more about how your property taxes are calculated.