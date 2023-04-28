Gwinnett Multicultural Festival and Government Open House is at Gwinnett Place Mall on May 13

The Gwinnett Multicultural Festival and County Government Open House is back with cultural performances, face painting, touch-a-truck with public safety vehicles, games, music, and fun for the whole family!

This year’s event will also feature a naturalization ceremony for some of Gwinnett’s newest citizens.

You are invited to join in on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth to celebrate the vibrant cultures that make up the community.

The event is free.