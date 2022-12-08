Gwinnett nonprofits selected to receive $4.25 million in grant funds

Gwinnett County Government and United Way of Greater Atlanta selected 50 local nonprofits that serve critical needs in the community to receive $4.25 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds.

These funds — provided to Gwinnett by the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act — will be used to address needs identified or worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact. Critical needs supported by the round of grant funding include childcare, food insecurity, housing, literacy, mental health, and transportation.

Further details about the awards are available on the Grants webpage.