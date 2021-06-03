Gwinnett offering free meals this summer to kids at 25 locations

Photo by Katerina Holmes from Pexels

Gwinnett County is helping ease hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to feed Gwinnett’s children during the summer. After Gwinnett County Public Schools wraps up its meal service, the Gwinnett Summer Meals program will provide free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for children 18 years of age and younger at County parks, libraries, and other locations beginning June 1.

Meals are also available for adults 19 and older with physical or mental disabilities who are enrolled in a school-based program. To view locations, visit GwinnettSummerMeals.com.