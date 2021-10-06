Gwinnett opens emergency homeless shelter for women and children

Gwinnett County’s first emergency homeless shelter is now open to help women, moms, and their children by providing them with a stable place to stay, as well as resources and services to get back on their feet.



Called HomeFirst Gwinnett: The Resting Spot, the shelter will have a total of 20 beds. Guests will be able to stay up to 90 days and receive dedicated case management and future housing assistance.



Due to COVID-19 precautions, capacity is currently limited to two families and four single female adults.