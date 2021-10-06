Gwinnett opens emergency homeless shelter for women and children

Press release from Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County’s first emergency homeless shelter is now open to help women, moms, and their children by providing them with a stable place to stay, as well as resources and services to get back on their feet.

Called HomeFirst Gwinnett: The Resting Spot, the shelter will have a total of 20 beds. Guests will be able to stay up to 90 days and receive dedicated case management and future housing assistance.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, capacity is currently limited to two families and four single female adults.

