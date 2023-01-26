Gwinnett PD accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA, Jan 26, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications for the next Citizen’s Police Academy. The Citizens Police Academy will run from March 7 to April 27 on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

The mission of the Gwinnett County Police Department Citizens Police Academy is to create and develop a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens who want to learn more about their police department. Examples of topics covered include Crime Prevention, Communications (911), Criminal Investigations, Gangs, K-9, S.W.A.T., Crime Scene Investigations, Aviation, Bomb Squad, Accident Investigation Unit, D.U.I. Enforcement, Active Threats, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Traffic Enforcement, and Use of Force.

Citizens interested in joining the Citizen’s Police Academy can obtain an application here. These applications will need to be received no later than February 9 to be considered. Applications received after the deadline will be considered for future C.P.A. sessions (dates to be determined later). The applications can be submitted in the following ways:

Email: william.rooks@gwinnettcounty.com

Mail: Gwinnett County Police Community Affairs Sections

P.O. Box 602 Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Questions about the Citizens Police Academy can be submitted via email to Sergeant Eric Rooks at William.Rooks@GwinnettCounty.com.