Gwinnett PD and Fire Dept. host Public Safety Festival Saturday

press release from gwinnett county

11/08/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Government, Police and Fire 0

Contributed.photo

Gwinnett Police and Fire and Emergency Services will host the 2021 Public Safety Fall Festival on Saturday, November 13 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. The annual event celebrates the relationship between public safety and the Gwinnett community and allows residents to engage with fire and police personnel in a non-emergency environment. 

The festival will feature a car show, a touch-a-vehicle event, demonstrations, and more. For more information, contact the Gwinnett Police Crime Prevention Unit at 770.513.5119. Coolray Field is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply