Gwinnett PD arrest 16-year-old in alleged drug-related murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (June 3, 2024) -After conducting their initial investigation, Gwinnett County detectives have arrested a 16-year-old Lawrenceville teen for the alleged murder of Terrence Weston, 28, of Lawrenceville. The incident happened Saturday, June 1, in a subdivision in unincorporated Lilburn.

Ryan Abreu, 16, of Lawrenceville, is charged with aggravated assault, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years old, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Gwinnett County Police Department reports that the motive for this incident appears to be drug related. Abreu has been charged as an adult and is currently in custody.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, police responded at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night to reports of the sound of gunshots and screaming in the area of Gwens Trail. They arrived to find the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Betty Jean Court.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

