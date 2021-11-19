Gwinnett PD arrest 20-year-old Lawrenceville man following series of hit and runs within an hour

Witnesses are asked to come forward with information

(Lawrenceville, Ga., November 18, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department announced it arrested Landon Jerome Alex, 20, of Lawrenceville, during a single-vehicle accident. The follow up investigation revealed that Alex was allegedly involved in several hit and runs that occurred 10 days ago and subsequently additional felony charges were filed.

GCPD report that on Nov. 8, shortly after 7:40 pm, Gwinnett Police were dispatched to a hit and run at 495 Buttercup Trail. Mary Cornett, 69, of Lawrenceville was hit by a car in her driveway as she was about to walk her dog. The vehicle fled the scene after hitting Cornett who suffered multiple injuries including a fractured femur bone.

Shortly after 7:50 pm, Gwinnett Police were dispatched to a hit and run about 6 minutes away at 1889 Oakland Point. There a car hit Steven Edwards, 42, of Lawrenceville, as he walked his dog in his driveway. Again the vehicle fled the scene after hitting Edwards who also suffered multiple injuries to include broken bones in his leg.

Shortly after 8:25 pm, Gwinnett Police were dispatched to a hit and run at 1757 N Oak Drive which was just about a minute away from 1889 Oakland Point. Leonardo David Jaramillo, 40, of Lawrenceville was attempting to reverse his car into his driveway when the vehicle sideswiped his vehicle and then left the scene. Just about 10 minutes later, Thomas Idlett, 34, of Lawrenceville, flagged Gwinnett Police officers at 1502 Club Lakes Pkwy, telling them he was walking his dog when a male exited his vehicle and charged at him.

Finally, shortly after 8:45 pm, Gwinnett Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on Club Dr. and Shackelford Rd involving a silver Toyota Yaris. The male removed his pants after the single-car accident and fled the scene on foot. He was subsequently located, arrested, and identified as Alex. Following the investigation, Alex was identified as the driver of the previous accidents and citizens’ complaints. All the incidents had occurred within minutes of each other. He is charged with Felony Aggravated Assault (5 counts), Felony Aggravated Battery (2 counts), Felony Hit and Run Serious Injury (2 counts), and Hit and Run (1 count).

At this time, investigators are exploring all motives. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information. If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to get in touch with GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-091268, 21-091282, 21-091285, 21-091286, and 21-091290