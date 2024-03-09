Gwinnett PD arrest 3 teens after PIT maneuver on stolen vehicle to end pursuit

Vehicle rams into police vehicle before suspects flee

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA – March 8, 2024)) – Gwinnett County Police Department report they have arrested three teens who were found in a stolen vehicle that was allegedly involved in a shooting just hours earlier.

According to a press release from GCPD, shortly after midnight on Feb. 17, officers from the South Precinct, with the help of Flock cameras, located a green Kia Soul that had been reported stolen just hours earlier. The vehicle also was alleged to have been involved in a shooting on Cherie Glen Road in Snellville. When officers approached the stolen vehicle near Cherokee Cove and Annistown Road, it reportedly accelerated into an officer’s patrol vehicle. Officers pursued the suspects, initiating the PIT maneuver and successfully stopping their vehicle. The three occupants, identified as juveniles (ages 14, 15, and 16 – all from DeKalb County), were apprehended without injury.

Following an investigation by responding detectives, all three juveniles are charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle, Fleeing and Eluding, and Aggravated Assault. This investigation is still active, and additional charges might be forthcoming.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

