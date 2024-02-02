Gwinnett PD arrest entering auto suspect after he uses stolen credit card for probation payment

Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

(Dacula, Ga., Feb. 2, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police detectives arrested a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card to pay for his probation payments.

On January 12, Gwinnett County Police responded to the area of Ansley Brook Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville in reference to a vehicle break-in. In this case, the victim had his vehicle window smashed and his credit card, along with a gaming controller, stolen from inside his vehicle. Within a few hours of the incident, multiple fraudulent charges appeared on the victim’s credit card. One charge included an online payment to a probation case management company. Through a series of investigative methods, detectives identified Jaylen Savion Cline (age 20, Dacula) as the suspect involved in the January 12 entering auto incident, as well as the suspect who used the victim’s credit card to pay for his probation payment. He also used the victim’s credit card at a local gas station and restaurant.

On February 1, detectives, alongside officers assigned to the East Precinct Community Response Team, served a search warrant at an address linked to Jaylen Savion Cline. Jaylen was apprehended without incident and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. Jaylen is currently charged with Entering Motor Vehicle and Financial Transaction Card Fraud. Detectives are reviewing other entering motor vehicle cases, and additional charges might be forthcoming.

