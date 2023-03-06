Gwinnett PD host community meeting on youth homicides and overdoses

The Gwinnett Police Department will be hosting a community meeting to discuss youth homicides and the number of overdoses among teens on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30pm in Norcross. Residents who have questions about police procedures or concerns about what’s going on in their neighborhood are encouraged to attend.

The event will take place at the Universal Church located at 6081 Singleton Road in Norcross. Police Chief J.D. McClure and members of the command staff from West Precinct and Criminal Investigations will be part of the panel discussion. Spanish language assistance will be available.