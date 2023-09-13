Gwinnett PD investigating body found in trunk of vehicle

Gwinnett police detectives seek information in the case

(Gwinnett County, Sept. 13, 2023) – Detectives with Gwinnett County Police Department are investigating a the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body found in the trunk of a vehicle last night.

According to a press release from GCPD, at about 10:50 p.m., officers assigned to Central Precinct responded to 3555 Gwinnett Place Dr in unincorporated Duluth regarding suspicious activity. A person had called 911 dispatch and advised he believed a dead body was inside a vehicle at that location. Officers arrived on scene and were able to confirm a body was inside the trunk of a vehicle. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene investigators and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.