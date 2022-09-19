Gwinnett PD investigating deadly weekend shootings – make arrest in one

Week starts with another murder – police are currently responding to another Lilburn incident

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Sept. 19, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police are investigating two incidents involving deadly shootings this weekend.

In the first instance, officers responded to a person shot call on Britain Drive in Lawrenceville shortly after 7:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Officers arrived to find one person dead outside an apartment building. He has been identified as Patrick Jones, 39, of Lawrenceville. A second victim, Kevin March, 49, also of Lawrenceville, was found a short distance away with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in a critical condition.

At this time, the motive for the incident is unknown and no arrests have been made. GCPD investigators are asking the public to contact the police department with any information relevant to this investigation. They are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 22-0075574 & 22-0075633.

The second incident happened on Burns Road in Lilburn on Sunday, Sept. 18. GCPD responded to a person shot call about 8:30 p.m. They arrived to find a woman in her 20s on the front lawn of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical aid was given but were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead on scene. She has been identified as Celeste Lawson, 29, of Bowdon, Ga.

In this case, an arrest has now been made. Andre Marvell King, 49, of Lilburn was arrested and is charged with Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 22-0075820.

GCPD reported just before noon on Monday, Sept. 19, that officers are currently en route to a third murder in as many days – this one at 4534 Stone Mountain Hwy in Lilburn. There is one male reported to be deceased at the scene.