Gwinnett Police Department is accepting applications for the next Citizens Police Academy cohort. The program will run from March 7 through April 27 on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30pm to 9:00pm.

Residents who are interested in joining the academy can email a completed application to the Community Affairs Section at PDCommunityAffairs@GwinnettCounty.com or call 678.422.6520 to explore other program options.