Gwinnett PD is asking residents to help them ‘Fill the Sleigh for local children in need

Gwinnett Police’s third annual Fill the Sleigh Toy Drive is underway, and you have a chance to help make this holiday season extra special for local children!

The department is accepting toy donations for children ages 3 to 15 until Friday, December 15. Donations can be dropped off at Gwinnett Police Headquarters or any precinct lobby near you. Click or tap on the link above to find your nearest precinct.

For more information about the Fill the Sleigh Toy Drive and how you can help support our efforts, email PDCommunityAffairs@GwinnettCounty.com

