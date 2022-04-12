Gwinnett PD K-9 Nitro locates a suspect in a shooting shortly after the event

Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for anyone with information to come forward

(Norcross, Ga., April 11, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police arrested Victor Bentz Sydney Saint- Victor, 20, of Stone Mountain after a shooting on Hampton Ridge and Harbins Road in Gwinnett County. Saint-Victor has been charged with one count of Home Invasion, four counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony.

According to a press release from GCPD, on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at about 3:50 p.m., officers responded to an Active Threat call. On arrival, officers located three victims with gunshot wounds.

(1) Erick Perez Velasquez, 24, of Norcross was found with a gunshot wound on the shoulder and leg at the Canopy Glen Apartments (1635 Pirkle Rd in Norcross.) Velasquez was shot in his vehicle while driving in the apartment complex.

(2) Julie Cabanas-Nava, 22, of Norcross was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder close by at a duplex home (1561 Pirkle Rd) along with her boyfriend Rigo Carvajal, who had a gunshot graze to the elbow. Nava and Carvajal’s one-year- old son was inside the home with them during the shooting but was unharmed. Nava and Carvajal said they heard someone kick their bedroom door twice, followed by shots being fired into the bedroom with them inside.

While officers tended to the victims’ injuries, other officers looked for Saint-Victor. A Gwinnett County Police K-9 unit observed a male matching Saint-Victor’s description running on Pirkle Road.

“GCPD K-9 (K-9 Nitro) led his handler and a uniform patrol officer to where Saint-Victor was hiding. Saint-Victor was located on Stonewood Ct, inside a storage box behind a residential backyard. Units were able to arrest Saint-Victor without injury to him or the officers. When he was arrested, Saint-Victor did not have any weapons, and canine units conducted an article search for weapons. Shortly after beginning the search, officers located a rifle inside a trash can near where the victims had been shot,” GCPD reported in the press release.

Velasquez and Nava were transported to a local hospital with non-life treating injuries. Carvajal was treated and released on the scene for his injuries. The victims and Saint-Victor did not know each other, and the motive is still unknown.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770- 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-0030325

