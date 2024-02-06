Gwinnett PD make arrest in Dunkin Donut burglaries

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2024) Gwinnett County Police Department announce that after a collective investigation involving the Criminal Investigation Division and Uniform Division, a suspect has been arrested for burglarizing two different Dunkin Donuts in Gwinnett County.

According to a press release, on Jan. 13, officers assigned to the West Precinct responded to a burglary call at the Dunkin Donuts located at 4941 South Old Peachtree Road in Peachtree Corners (24-0003129). During the overnight hours, an unknown suspect smashed the front door of the business and stole cash from within. Two weeks later, on Jan. 31, officers assigned to the South Precinct responded to a burglary call at the Dunkin Donuts located at 3941 Stone Mountain Highway in unincorporated Snellville (24-0007819). Similar to the previous case, the suspect smashed the front door glass and stole cash.

Officers learned that the suspect was driving a black Infiniti SUV. With that information, they utilized various FLOCK cameras to determine the identity of the registered owner. The lead detective assigned to the case obtained an arrest warrant for Lavan Hickman. Over the weekend, officers from the West Precinct, the lead detective, and the DeKalb County Police Department located the suspect at a restaurant on South Hairston Road in Stone Mountain.

Lavan Hickman, 36, of Clarkston, was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Saturday, Feb. 3, and charged with two counts of Burglary (felony).

“This is just one example of our commitment to investigating cases and arresting suspects accused of committing commercial burglaries. We will utilize all available technology to identify, locate, and apprehend those responsible for property crimes,” Sgt. Michele Pihera, public information officer, said in the press release.

