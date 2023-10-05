Gwinnett PD make arrest in rash of commercial burglaries throughout Gwinnett

Burglary crew allegedly used stolen cars and license plates to mask their tracks

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 4, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department reports that it has charged De’Vondre Antonio Walker, 26, of Atlanta with with 17 commercial burglaries throughout Gwinnett County.

DeVondre Antonio Walker, 26

“Over the past year the Metro Atlanta area has been plagued with a rash of commercial burglaries. The crews involved in these burglaries would use stolen cars and stolen license plates which made them difficult to track. A combined effort by Intel Analyst, Uniform Division and undercover officers provided information that led to the identification of a Dodge Charger as the main suspect vehicle, which was being stashed under a tarp in an Atlanta apartment complex,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle, public information officer for GCPD reported in a press release. “Surveillance was immediately placed on the vehicle, and within a few days a burglary in Clarkston was being committed.”

Winderweedle reported that with a quick response from Clarkston Police provided a quick response, three suspects were arrested and local detectives were able to link Walker to 17 burglaries in Gwinnett County.

“Detectives obtained five warrants for Burglary in the Second Degree and have sought 12 indictments for Burglary in the Second Degree,” Winderweedle said.

Detectives are still investigating and additional indictments against other suspects are possible. Walker is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

