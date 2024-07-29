Gwinnett PD mourns the loss of K9 Officer Elsa

Gwinnett County K9 Officer Elsa : Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 29, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Officer Elsa.

K9 Officer Elsa, a Belgian Malinois, retired in October 2023, due to her advancing age. K9 Officer Elsa began her career with the Gwinnett County Police Department in November 2016. During her career, she was deployed on 545 calls for service. During those deployments, K9 Officer Elsa was responsible for 51 patrol apprehensions, 87 narcotic apprehensions, and 133 evidence recoveries.

On July 25, K9 Officer Elsa was put to rest after battling a spine illness. K9 Officer Elsa spent her first four years of service with Sgt. Larsen as her handler, and during her last three years with Cpl. Hylton.

K9 Officer Elsa consistently tracked down criminals and removed dangerous narcotics from the streets of Gwinnett County. Members of this department will greatly miss her.

