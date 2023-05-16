Gwinnett PD need help identifying entering auto suspect who returned with gun to retrieve cell phone

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May. 15, 2023) – Gwinnett County Robbery Detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.



According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, on May 9, the victim was inside McKendree United Methodist Church at 1570 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road when she noticed someone inside her vehicle in the parking lot. The victim confronted the suspect, and the suspect fled the scene, leaving his cell phone inside the victim’s car.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect returned and demanded his cell phone back. The victim told him she was waiting for the police when he pulled a gun and pointed it at her. He then proceeded to break out the window of the victim’s car and retrieve his cell phone.

The suspect is described as a black male, 19-20 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 180 lbs. and wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

He fled in a gray or silver Jeep Liberty driven by another male. The vehicle had distinctive decals on the back windshield that read “Cars $500 Down www.GreatCityCars.com (614) 522-6500.”

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 23-0035592.