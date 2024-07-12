Gwinnett PD obtain murder charges for alleged dealer in Snellville fentanyl death

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 12, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police Department announced murder and manslaughter charges for a drug dealer accused of selling dangerous drugs laced with fentanyl.

According to a press release from GCPD, on May 20, 2024, officers responded to the 2000 block of Clear View Drive in Snellville for a medical call. Officers arrived to find Jaspen Screws in an unresponsive state inside the residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. During the follow up investigation by the department’s Special Investigations Section, detectives determined that the victim died from a fentanyl overdose.

Cara Edelkind

Investigators identified Cara Edelkind as the person who sold the illegal drugs to Screws. Cara Edelkind was arrested and charged with “Austin’s Law” O.C.G.A. 16-5-3.1 Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter for a Fentanyl Overdose Death. This law states that a person commits the offense when he or she “causes the fentanyl overdose death of another human being without the intent to cause the death of said human being by intentionally manufacturing or selling any substance that contains fentanyl, after representing that such substance was any controlled substance.”

Edelkind was also charged with felony murder and the sale of a controlled substance.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

