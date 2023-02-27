Gwinnett PD offer pedestrian safety tips in wake of 14-year-old student hit by vehicle

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Feb 24, 2023) On Feb. 23,Gwinnett Police responded to a “person hit by auto” call on Dogwood Road in front of Brookwood High School. Upon arrival, the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services transported a 14-year-old male to a local hospital with a broken leg and head injury. Additionally, Gwinnett Fire and Police made contact with the minor’s parents.

The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m., when the student from Brookwood High School was leaving the school property and crossing Dogwood at the crosswalk on a red traffic light. A pickup truck collided with the student and remained on the scene. The pickup driver had the right of way; however, we want to encourage all drivers and pedestrians to look out for and keep each other safe.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), pedestrian deaths on America’s roadways have increased. Unfortunately, Gwinnett County is no exception to that statistic.

Safety Tips for Drivers by NHTSA:

Look for pedestrians everywhere. It may be hard to see — especially at night, in poorly lit areas, or bad weather. Always stop or yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk; they might be stopped to allow pedestrians to cross the street.

Stay alert in school zones and neighborhoods. Slow down and carefully adhere to posted speed limits, particularly in urban and pedestrian-heavy areas.

Safety Tips for Pedestrians by NHTSA:

Be alert. Walk on a sidewalk or path. If neither is available, walk facing traffic as far from cars as possible. Cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections, whenever possible, or where drivers expect pedestrians. If neither is an option, locate a well-lit area, wait for a gap in traffic that allows you enough time to cross safely, and continue to watch for traffic as you cross. Never assume drivers see you; they could be distracted or impaired. Making eye contact with drivers is best to ensure you are seen. Make yourself visible by wearing brightly colored clothing during the day. At night, wear reflective materials, or use a flashlight. Do not walk impaired.

For more safety tips, please check out:

How Pedestrians Can Walk Safely | NHTSA

Pedestrian Safety – Home | Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (gahighwaysafety.org)

Pedestrian Safety Tips | Safe Kids Worldwide