Gwinnett PD offers drop-off point in Loganville area for DEA National Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday

(Lawrenceville, Georgia) The Gwinnett Police Department is participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Initiative Saturday, October 23, 2021.

The National Drug Take Back Initiative will provide the community with an opportunity to drop of potentially dangerous prescription medication at designated collection points. It aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs and is designed for people who want to get rid of medications but don’t have a way to properly dispose of them. Unused prescription drugs pose a hazard for accidental poisoning, theft, and abuse. Unused medications that are flushed down the toilet can contaminate local water supplies and when drugs are disposed of in the trash, they often in end up in landfills and pose a hazard of contamination through soil absorption.

There will be collection points at Police Headquarters and each of the department’s six precincts from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. No appointment is necessary during these times. People who drop off will not be asked questions about their medical history or how they came into possession of the medications. Our collection sites can accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs for proper disposal. Liquids, syringes, sharps and other drugs will not be accepted.

Drop off locations include Ozora Road in Loganville at the Bay Creek Precinct. The following are all the available drop-off points.

District 6 – Bay Creek Precinct 185 Ozora Rd; Loganville, GA 300

Police Headquarters 770 Hi-Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

District 1 – West Precinct 6160 Crescent Dr; Norcross, GA 30071

District 2 – South Precinct 2180 Stone Dr; Lilburn, GA 30047

District 3 – North Precinct 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd; Buford, GA 30518

District 4 – East Precinct 2273 Alcovy Rd; Dacula, GA 30019

District 5 – Central Precinct 3125 Satellite Blvd; Duluth, GA 30096