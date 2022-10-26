Gwinnett PD partners with the DEA for Drug Take Back on Saturday, Oct. 29

10/26/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Police and Fire 0

Gwinnett Police, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will host a Drug Take Back on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Residents can properly dispose unused or expired prescription medications, tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs at any Gwinnett County Police precinct location. Liquids, syringes, and sharps will not be accepted.

The GCPD Bay Creek Precinct is located at 185 Ozora Road, Loganville.

