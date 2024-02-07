Gwinnett PD recover $1 million in stolen construction supplies

Four suspects were also charged with possession and intent to distribute controlled substance

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 7, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police Department report that on Feb. 5, police serving a search warrant located stolen construction equipment and supplies potentially approaching $1 million in value.

According to a press release from GCPD, “while serving a search warrant at 4260 Tuggle Road in Buford stemming from concurrent narcotics and property crimes investigations, officers located a large supply of construction equipment. Stolen property was located inside the attached garage and another garage behind the house. Recognizing that some of the property could have come from local Home Depot and Lowes stores as part of a retail theft operation, those companies’ loss prevention divisions were called to assist in identifying potential stolen property.”

GCPD report that among the property located was residential flooring, doors, windows, electrical wire, lights, fans, tools, hardware and appliances and detectives are also investigating whether some of the materials were stolen from construction sites in the area.

A large number of pills also were located during the warrant search and four arrests were made.

“The pills are believed to be Schedule 1 and 2 illegal narcotics,” GCPD reported in the press release.

Charged with VGCSA possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute were:

Bobby Mosley, 60

Charles Mosley, 41

Estuesta Fortuna Rogelio Jr., 48

Regina Crane, 50

Police report that additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues as detectives are still conducting an inventory of the stolen property and illegal pills seized from the scene. It may take more than a week to inventory items stored at the residence.

