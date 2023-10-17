Gwinnett PD seek 2 men wanted for shoplifting more than $4,000 in merchandise

Cash reward offered for arrest and indictment

(Lilburn, Ga., Oct. 17, 2023) – Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for shoplifting.

On September 26, at approximately 6:48 pm, two males entered the Lowes on 4855 Stone Mountain Highway in unincorporated Lilburn and stole over four thousand dollars in merchandise. Both suspects are described as black males. One was wearing a white sweatshirt and light blue jeans, and the second male was wearing a black t-shirt with grey-colored shorts.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

