Gwinnett PD seek help from public in identifying a suspect who exposed his genitals to 3 females

(Snellville, Ga., Mar. 22, 2024) – Detectives are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect who exposed his genitals to three female victims.

On March 18, 2023, the pictured suspect went into the Walmart located at 3435 Centerville Highway in unincorporated Snellville. While inside the store for over two hours, the suspect could be seen following three women around and exposing his genitals to the three victims. One of the victims recorded her encounter with the suspect and called 911. The suspect fled the store in a white Mazda four-door passenger car before police. The suspect is described as an older black male, approximately five foot six inches tall and 180 pounds.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

