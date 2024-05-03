Gwinnett PD seek help from public on identifying suspect in armed robber at bank ATM in Duluth

Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

(Duluth, Ga., May 3, 2024) — Gwinnett County Police detectives are seeking help from the public to identify an armed robbery suspect.

On March 31, at approximately 1:40 a.m., a victim reported that while using the drive-through ATM, he was robbed at knifepoint. This incident occurred at the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 2732 Meadow Church Road in unincorporated Duluth. The victim stated that while he was initiating a transaction at the ATM machine the pictured suspect approached him and pulled out a knife. Ultimately the suspect took the victim’s wallet and fled the area on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male with a black beard who was wearing a black Nike hoodie, black Nike sweatpants, black gloves, and white shoes.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

