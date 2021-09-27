Gwinnett PD seek help identifying driver in hit and run motorcyclist fatality

(Snellville, Ga., September 27, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a motorcycle crash on Stone Mountain Hwy.

On September 25, 2021, officers responded to a “Hit and Run” on Stone Mountain Highway and Parkwood Road. At approximately 5:00 p.m. Michael Turner (27 year old male from Lawrenceville), was traveling west on Stone Mountain Hwy when a large dark colored SUV, performed a U-Turn in front of him, as Turner approached the intersection of Parkwood Road with his motorcycle. Turner attempted to avoid the collision, swerving, losing control and hitting a tree. The driver of the SUV stopped, exited his vehicle and approached the scene before returning to his vehicle and driving off. Turner died as of result of the injuries sustained during the accident.

The driver of the SUV is described to be a 30-40 year old light skinned, black male with short black hair. Approximately 5’10 feet tall, weighing 170-190 lbs.

The investigation is on-going. If anyone has any information to share in regards to this case, please contact GCPD Accident Investigation Unit at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.