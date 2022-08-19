Gwinnett PD seek help identifying driver in hit and run that seriously injured a motorcyclist

Suspect vehicle in Aug. 19, 2022 hit and run in Buford area of Gwinnett County. Contributed photo

(Buford, Ga., August 19, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is asking the public for help in identifying the driver of a silver Chevrolet Traverse LS who hit a motorcycle, leaving the rider with serious injuries.

According to a press release, “on July 3, 2022, Officers responded to a hit and run call at Hamilton Mill Rd and Hamilton Mill Ln intersection. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Brandon Hollister Sousa (28-year-old male from Buford, Ga) was hit by a silver Chevrolet Traverse while riding his motorcycle on Hamilton Mill Rd. The vehicle drove off after hitting Sousa, failing to stop after an accident. Sousa was knocked off the road from the impact and ended up in a culvert, with severe injuries sustained during the collision.”

Witnesses are encouraged to call or email GCPD Investigators with any useful information at (pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com) or Atlanta Crime Stoppers. If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.