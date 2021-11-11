Gwinnett PD seek help identifying suspect in church burglary

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(Sugar Hill, Ga., November 10, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a man who entered Sugar Hill Church and stole two guitars.

On October 22, 2021, a brown hair, white male, ranging between 140-160 lbs. (slim build), approximately 5’9 to 5’10 in height, entered the church and stole two guitars from a church room.

The male is seen on camera entering the church and then leaving on foot with the guitars on hand.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to come forward, please. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information.