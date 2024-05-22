Gwinnett PD seek help in identifying a forgery and motor vehicle theft suspect

One suspect already in custody, police seek alleged accomplice

GWINNETT COUNTY – May 22, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a forgery and motor vehicle theft case.

According to a press release from GCPD, on Jan. 12, two suspects met with a victim to purchase a vehicle. While Javon Maurice Fayson, 25, of Snellville, took the vehicle for a test drive, the other suspect stayed and spoke with the victim.

“The unidentified suspect provided the victim with a fraudulent $26,900 check to purchase the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in Dekalb County, on January 14. Javon Maurice Fayson has since been arrested and is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail and is charged with Felony Theft by Taking and Forgery in the 4th Degree. Detectives are still trying to identify the second suspect,” GCPD reported.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

