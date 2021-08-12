Gwinnett PD seek help in identifying brazen auto theft suspects

(Lawrenceville, Ga., August 11, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a male and female who stole a Black 2016 Jeep Cherokee from GTO United Auto Sales.

On July 30, 2021 officers responded to a theft by taking call at 2570 Lawrenceville Hwy. A male and female entered GTO United Auto Sales while an employee was out helping a customer, picked up the keys to the Jeep and drove off the property with the vehicle.

Photos courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

The male is described to be a light skinned black or Hispanic male, between 15-25 years of age, ranging between 150-160 lbs. (average build), approximately 5’8 to 6’00 in height. The female is descried to be a light skinned black or Hispanic female, between 15-25 years of age, ranging between 130-140 lbs. (average build), approximately 5’6 to 5’8 in height.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to please come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-060189