Gwinnett PD seek help in identifying driver in a fatal hit and run

(Lawrenceville, Ga., October 26, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run on Cruse Rd near the intersection of Paden Dr.

On October 24, 2021, officers were made aware by a driver that a body was lying down on a driveway on Cruse Rd north of Paden Dr., and they did not know if the person was alive. Officers then located a male pedestrian in the driveway of 2452 Cruse Rd. The victim had sustained life threatening injuries consistent with those of being hit by a vehicle which resulted in his death.

The investigation is on-going. If anyone has any information to share in regards to this case, please contact GCPD Accident Investigation Unit at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-086207