Gwinnett PD seek help in identifying suspect in alleged credit card fraud

Suspect in alleged credit card fraud in Gwinnett. Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, Ga., June. 28, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department Electronic and Financial Crimes Unit needs the public’s help identifying a suspect using a fraudulent credit card.

On June 6, the suspect entered Best Buy at 3205 Woodward Crossing Boulevard and used a fraudulent credit card to purchase over $4,200 in laptop computers. The suspect was captured on security video making the purchases. After the transaction, the victim was notified of the purchases made to his account.

If anyone can identify this individual, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.