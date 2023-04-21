Gwinnett PD seek help in identifying two suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft

(Duluth, Ga., April 21, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is working to identify two persons of interest attempting to steal catalytic converters from a neighborhood on Saint Andrews Drive.

On March 2, 2023, both males were seen on surveillance cameras purchasing tools from a Walmart on Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Shortly after midnight, the two black males matching the description were seen in the suspect vehicle trying to steal catalytic converters from a vehicle.

Suspect Information:

#1 Black male, light skin, in his early 20s, wearing a black hoodie, shorts, socks, and sliders, and has a distinct tattoo of a partial clock covering the top of his left hand.

#2 Black male in his early 20s, wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, green sweatpants, gray socks, and green Nike slides, with distinct tattoos on his right hand.

If anyone has any information about their identity and whereabouts, please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 23-0016447 Link to Additional Information:https://bit.ly/3LjUeag