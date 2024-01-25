Gwinnett PD seek help in identifying victim and suspect in shooting on Jan. 16

The incident was caught on video at a Gwinnett County gas station on Hwy 78 at 8.30 p.m.

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Jan. 25, 2024) – On Jan. 16, officers at the South Precinct respond an aggravated domestic call of a suspect firing multiple rounds in gas station parking lot.

According to a Gwinnett County Police Department press release, at around 8 p.m. a witness called 911 stating that someone was shooting in the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station at 5260 Stone Mountain Highway.

“Officers arrived and spoke to a witness who stated a male got out of a black BMW, then started shooting back at the car. No one reporting to be the victim of the incident could be located. Officers collected several shell casings and noted that there was damage to one of the gas station awnings,” GCPD reported in the press release.

Detectives are looking to identify the suspect and victims in this case. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

