Gwinnett PD seek help in locating a missing 18-year-old woman

Gwinnett County Police is seeking help from the public in locating Kali Oona Campbell, 18, of Buford.

According to a press release from GCPD, on Jan. 22, Kali’s family called Gwinnett County Police to report her missing.

“The family last spoke with Kail via telephone on January 1st, when Kali stated she was in the Decatur area. Kali’s family has not had any contact with her since that date. Kali is known to visit the areas of Stone Mountain and Atlanta. Kali is described as a white female, 100 pounds, five foot five inches tall, with black hair and blue eyes. Kali has a “777” tattooed under her left eye and “666” tattooed on her right wrist, along with multiple other tattoos on her right arm.



If anyone sees Kali, we encourage them to call 911.

