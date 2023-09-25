Gwinnett PD seek help in locating missing 74-year-old woman in need of 24/7 medical care

(Lilburn, Ga., Sept. 25, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 74-year-old Lilburn female.
South Precinct officers are actively looking for Bok Chang, 74, who was last seen leaving the area of Ross Road in unincorporated Lilburn on foot at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.
She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved blue blouse and gray pants. Chang is described as a Korean female, about 5 foot 3 inches tall,120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She requires around-the-clock medical care.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.