Gwinnett PD seek help in locating suspects in jewelry heists totalling almost $30,000

Two suspects wanted in connection with Gwinnett County jewelry heists. Contributed photo

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 11, 2022) – Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men accused of stealing almost $30,000 in jewelry late last month. The two suspects are Mario Lee Pittman, 28, of Decatur and Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Lithonia.

According to a press release from GCPD, on April 27, 2022, Pittman and Warren entered the Jewelry Box Outlet in Sugarloaf Mills Mall and asked to try on two diamond and gold bracelets the value of which totaled over $26,000. They then allegedly took the bracelets and fled the store on foot.

Again, on April 30, 2022, the same two men approached the Status Jewels kiosk in Sugarloaf Mills Mall and asked to see a bracelet valued at $4,500. When the employee placed the bracelet on Warren; both men looked at it and then fled towards the parking lot and exited the mall.

Police say Pittman and Warren are believed to be driving a Black BMW SUV with Georgia Tag (CMI1394). Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to locating Pittman and Warren to please come forward.

Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-0034990/22-0035869