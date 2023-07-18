Gwinnett PD seek identify of two suspects who attempted $250,000 fraud

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 18, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking the public to help identify two suspects who walked into the Bank of America at 5500 Peachtree Pkwy in Peachtree Corners on May 18 with fraudulent identifying information and attempted to fraudulently transfer $250,000 from a business account at Bank.

According to a press release from GCPD, “one of them presented himself as the owner of a local recycling business and attempted to have $250,000 transferred from the business bank account. At some point during the security check process, the transfer was halted.”

Detectives with GCPD are asking for help in identifying these suspects to ensure no one falls victims to this fraud scheme.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP230038527