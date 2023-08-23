Gwinnett PD seek identity of suspect who netted $20 in quarters after attempting 3 burglaries

Two of the businesses are Nazaret Food Mart & Gutbusters

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA., Aug. 23, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspects of recent burglary attempts at three businesses in unincorporated Lilburn in Gwinnett County..

According to a press release from GCPD, at about 2:54 on Aug. 8, 2023, “officers assigned to the South Precinct responded to a business alarm at 4757 Stone Mountain Hwy in unincorporated Lilburn. Officers discovered the front glass door of two of the businesses had been shattered. Upon further review, it appeared the suspects tried forcing entry into a third business but failed. Ultimately the suspects stole $20.00 in quarters from one of the businesses before fleeing in a white Hyundai Elantra with no tag.”

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.