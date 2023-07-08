Gwinnett PD seek info on two suspects accused of stealing more than $2,600 from Bass Pro Shop

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 8, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is working to identify two males who stole over two thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a local sporting goods store.

On July 2, two males entered the Bass Pro Shop at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. They grabbed four items valued at over $2,636.00 and bypassed the cash register. The store’s manager tried to stop the suspects but was pushed out of the way by one of the males. The suspects were seen getting in a silver Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag 2ER3281.

Suspect 1: Black male, medium build, with facial and short black hair, a green top with a white logo across it, and black pants and shoes

Suspect 2: Black male, medium build, bald with black facial hair, white tank top, black shorts, and white shoes

If anyone has any information about their identities, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.