Gwinnett PD seek information in a homicide Tuesday night in Lithonia

Photo.credit.Gwinnett.County.Police.Department

(Snellville, Ga., November 17, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating a shooting that left Taijuan Hall (21-year-old black male from Lithonia) dead.

Shortly after 7:00 pm on (November 16, 2021), officers were dispatched to a “person shot” call at 2671 Centerville Hwy (Citgo Gas Station). Upon arrival, officers located Taijaun deceased from a gunshot wound in the parking lot plaza of the gas station.

At this time, investigators are exploring all motives. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please get in touch with GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.