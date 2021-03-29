Gwinnett PD seek information in double homicide in Lawrenceville

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Lawrenceville, Ga. – Gwinnett County Police Department is asking anyone with information on a double homicide that occurred on March 28, 2021, to please come forward. The incident occurred at 664 Oxford Hall in Lawrenceville shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police responded to a domestic type call and arrived to find the two men who lived at this location dead. Each had been shot at least one time They have been identified as Darius Myles, 28, and Christopher Smith, 23.

At this time, detectives are still looking for a motive. If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.