Gwinnett PD seek information in shooting death of teen

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (March 2, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for information in the shooting death yesterday of a 16-year-old.

According to a press release from GCPD, at around 1.05 p.m. on March 1, officers responded to 651 Paden Mill Trail in Lawrenceville to follow up on a missing persons call. While searching in the area, officers located a 16-year-old male behind the house deceased by a gunshot wound.

There is currently no suspect description, and the motive is not known at this time. The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP230016281