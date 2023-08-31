Gwinnett PD seek information on a double homicide on I.85/985 Sunday

(Thursday, Ga., Aug. 31, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department Criminal Investigations Section is seeking help from the public in an investigation into the death of a male and female on the interstate that has been ruled a double homicide.

On Sunday, August 27, shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers assigned to the North Precinct were dispatched to an unknown medical call on Interstate 85 at the 985 split. A male and female were found deceased on the shoulder in the grass by a passerby. There were no vehicles near the bodies.

The bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where it was determined that their deaths resulted from gunshot wounds.

The female victim has been identified as Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes, 23, and the male was identified as her brother, Juan Angel Montes, 16, of Griffin.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit are following up on leads and seeking tips.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.