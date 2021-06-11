Gwinnett PD seek information on double shooting in Snellville area

(Snellville, Ga., June 11, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a double shooting that is believed to be domestic-related. Two victims, a male and a female, were transported to a local hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Officers assigned to the South Precinct were dispatched to a “person shot” call on Destin Circle in Snellville. All the parties have been identified, questioned and are expected to survive.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-045243 & 21-045249