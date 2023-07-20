Gwinnett PD seek information on fatal pedestrian hit and run Friday night in Lawrenceville

Victim seen at a nearby gas station about two hours prior to the accident

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (July 19, 2023) The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for any witnesses to a fatal hit and run on Buford Drive on Friday night to please come forward. The victim, identified as Shantta Monette, 36, of Norcross is believed to have been walking northbound on Buford Drive between Russell Road and Old Peachtree Road between 9:27 pm and 9:36 pm. on July 14.

According to a press release from GCPD, he was possibly walking with two other people while using their cellphones as flashlights. She was seen on video leaving a gas station nearby approximately two hours before the accident. Investigators are asking if anyone was traveling or passing by the area around the time of the accident, had a dash camera or witnessed anything to call Gwinnett County Police.

The incident began for GCPD at approximately 10 p.m. that night when Gwinnett County Police Officers were dispatched to the report of a person in the roadway at Buford Drive and Azalea Drive in Lawrenceville. The arrived to find the victim in the roadway and reported that it appeared that the female succumbed to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the roadway. The GCPD Accident Investigation Unit is working to collect evidence and process the scene.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 678-442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.